Cuban Parliament VP meets IPU president





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, met in Luanda, Angola, with Duarte Pacheco, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the context of the 147th IPU Assembly.



Mari Machado heads the Cuban delegation to the event, themed "Parliamentary action for peace, justice and strong institutions".



The general debate of the Assembly is in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal 16, which is about promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, providing access to justice for all and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.