Cuba and China reassert willingness to strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) The signing of major agreements between Cuba and China marked the end of the 30th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic, commercial, financial, cooperation and scientific-technical relations, held in Beijing.



According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting contributed to the strengthening and expansion of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest—including biotechnology, renewable energy sources, food production, tourism, infocommunications, the sugar industry, transportation and trade—and reasserted both China's role as Cuba's strategic partner and the priority that both countries give to bilateral ties based on trust, respect, cooperation and unconditional support on issues of strategic interest.



Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, who chaired the session together with Wang Wentao, China's Minister of Commerce, highlighted the relevance of the talks for the promotion and implementation of the presidential consensus renewed last August by presidents Miguel Díaz-Canel and Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 15th Brics Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.



On his end, the Chinese Minister highlighted the special nature of bilateral ties and stated his willingness to keep working together with Cuba to strengthen cooperation and trade in key sectors.



Both parties also discussed the economic situation in their respective countries and the impact of the U.S. blockade and unilateral sanctions, as well as topics related to climate change, the pandemic, and the current turbulent international situation.