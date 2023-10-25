Friends of Cuba will keep coming





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Our friends will keep coming, because Cuba knows how to be a fraternal nation that inspires and touches the hearts of many people from all over the world.



This fact was confirmed Tuesday, as Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received the credentials from 10 new ambassadors to the island.



Alongside Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of state welcomed His Excellency Glen Benedict Noel (Grenada)—who thanked Cuba’s long-standing solidarity and stressed that the Cuban people and government have always been an inspiration to his country—and His Excellency Christian Vargas (Brazil), who quoted José Martí’s phrase “Doing is the best way of saying” in reference to Cuba and Brazil’s ongoing steps to strengthen relations.



Likewise, the Cuban president received the new representatives of Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Germany, Switzerland, Botswana, and Malta.



Diaz-Canel shared one thought with them: the Government and the Foreign Ministry of the Caribbean country will give all the necessary support to the ambassadors so they can successfully carry out their duties in Cuba. And another certainty was clear in every greeting: friendly nations will continue to support Cuba in the fight against the U.S. blockade and against the unjust inclusion of the island in the list of countries said to sponsor terrorism.





















