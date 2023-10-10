World underwater photography championship opens in Varadero





VARADERO BEACH, Cuba, Oct 10 (ACN) I just hope that during the competition you have fun and take care of the environment, said Kerim Sabuncuoglu, president of the visual commission of the World Confederation of Underwater Activities (CMAS), during the inauguration of the 19th World Championship of underwater photography in this popular seaside resort.



At the opening ceremony of the event on Monday, which also includes the 5th edition of the video contest in the same modality, Sabuncuoglu welcomed around 80 photographers and video specialists from 15 countries, including Belgium, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, Japan, Portugal, Italy and France, among others.



We chose Cuba as the venue because it is the pearl of the Caribbean region and especially the beach resort of Varadero, recognized as the second best in the world according to the Travellers Choice 2022 awards, said the CMAS executive.

At the ceremony held at the famous International Hotel, Pilar Alvarez Azze, general director of marketing of the Ministry of Tourism, said that in a global context marked by the effects of climate change and environmental pollution, Cuba is committed to responsible and sustainable tourism that preserves its natural and cultural heritage as part of the national identity..



We take advantage of this ideal scenario to urge those present to contribute to the Cuban tourism industry to always follow eco-sustainable paths, based on respect for nature, culture and people, said the MINTUR director in her speech.

In the XIX Underwater Photography World Championship and V of videos each country participates with two photographers and two cameramen, selected in their respective national championships, who have to their credit several international awards and numerous followers around the world.



All conditions are guaranteed for the development of a safe event, with boats, locations in depths of up to 30 meters, assisting divers and between 50-55 minutes for immersion in the clear waters of the north coast of the Hicacos Peninsula, said Francisco "Pipín" Ferreras, CMAS representative in Cuba.



Three judges will take part in the contest, which is being held in Cuba for the first time, to select the finalists in four categories, while another 20 will issue verdicts online to choose the winners in the categories of Macro, Wide Angle, Model and Spectacularity.