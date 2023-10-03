Cuban eastern province to present initiatives at congress "Cibersociedad"





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) EsculTunas is the name of the winning application of the innovation challenge launched by the co-Lab Las Tunas project as part of the "Capital of Cuban Sculpture" Laboratory, an informatics solution that this province will present at the Cibersociedad(cybersociety) congress, Oct. 16-20.



Dayale Torres Dieguez, in charge of the Innovation Laboratory for the digital transformation of the culture sector in Las Tunas (co-Lab), said exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that the beta version application transcended the prototype design because the developers' team managed to complete the challenge until showing a complete and fully functional product.



Eris Michel Villavicencio Gomez and Joan Manuel Molina Gamez, both fifth-year students of Computer Science at the University of Las Tunas, worked on open source code for the Android version of mobile devices, hence EsculTunas is suitable for use as a cultural tool to promote knowledge of the three-dimensional art movement of Tunas.



The methodology proposed to validate the Innovation Laboratory is to design IT solutions based on the launching of challenges, a process that accepts consultations with citizens to find out how they want such products to have access to certain information, said Torres Dieguez.



As part of the project, he added, there is also an Ideation Laboratory with the objective of agreeing on ideas about programming language, objectives to be met, and other aspects that will finally form part of the application.

EsculTunas will be presented at the Cibersociedad congress, along with initiatives of the other four provinces that make up the co-Lab network in the country, an effort for digital transformation that is led by the Union of Computer Scientists of Cuba and co-financed by the European Union.