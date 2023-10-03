Cuba and United Arab Emirates to broaden relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Cuba and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stressed the willingness to continue expanding and developing relations in areas of mutual interest such as tourism, agriculture and renewable energies.



This was revealed in a meeting between the Emirati Deputy Minister of Economy, Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, and Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister and head of foreign trade and foreign investment of the island, who is on a working visit to the Middle Eastern country.



The Cuban leader highlighted the positive state of bilateral relations and the promising opportunities existing in the economic, commercial, financial and cooperation fields, Carlos Pereira, general director of Bilateral Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of the island, informed today on X, the Cuban Foreign Ministry's general director of Bilateral Affairs.



Cabrisas thanked the UAE for its constant support to the Cuban resolution against the U.S. blockade, and highlighted the credits offered by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which have had a significant social impact on the island.



On October 1, the Cuban deputy prime minister began a working visit to Abu Dhabi, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, is aimed at deepening the ties that unite both nations.



Cuba's delegation, made up of officials from different ministries and institutions, is scheduled to meet with Emirati government authorities to review the state of trade, financial and cooperation relations in different spheres.