Cuba denounces the use of terrorism as a political tool





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver, Cuban first deputy foreign minister, denounced today at the United Nations General Assembly the manipulation of terrorism to turn it into a political instrument against any country.



Speaking during the debate on measures to eliminate this scourge in the world, the diplomat rejected the attacks of this type perpetrated by the United States against Cuba and assured that they cannot be tolerated with impunity, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean nation.



Peñalver recalled that last September 24, an individual threw two Molotov cocktails against the Havana Embassy to Washington, being the second act of this nature against the headquarters in three years.

In April 2020, he recalled, there was a shooting attack (32 projectiles from a semi-automatic rifle) against the building, endangering the lives of 10 officials who were there.



Three years later, the perpetrator is still awaiting trial and the U.S. Government refuses to classify it as a terrorist act, emphasized the first deputy minister.



Likewise, he condemned another similar event against the Embassy to Paris, in July 2021, and pointed out that this is the result of the brutal campaign of incitement to hatred, violence and the carrying out of hostile acts unleashed with total impunity in the virtual space from U.S. territory.



He stated that Cuba considers the practice of supporting subversive acts of regime change as a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and International Law.



In this regard, he rejected the messages of intolerance and hatred against other people, cultures or political systems, through the use of modern information and communications technologies, such as Washington's political-communication campaign against Cuba.



Peñalver pointed out that Cuba has suffered for decades the consequences of terrorist actions, with a toll of 3,478 dead and 2,099 disabilities.



"Forty-five years after the mid-flight explosion, off the coast of Barbados, of a Cubana de Aviacion airline plane, which caused the death of 73 people, Cubans are outraged that justice has still not been done for the victims of this horrendous crime," he denounced.



This scourge, he stressed, cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, while its confrontation should be aimed at prevention in order to eradicate its root causes.