Higher Education Entrance Exams begin today in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) The entrance exams to Higher Education in 2024 begin today throughout the country with the Mathematics in its ordinary call.



This will be completed with the Spanish test, next Friday, October 6, and History, on October 12, and there will be a special call for very justified cases that cannot be presented in the first one.



According to the Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym), these exams are an instrument to order the granting of degrees and training programs at the short cycle Higher Education level, in the daytime course.



The agency explained that places will be granted first to those applicants who passed with a minimum of 60 points in the entrance exams of all paths; and then, will be granted to those who failed.



A third grant will be for pre-university students who decided not to take the entrance exams in the year of their graduation; and the fourth, for middle-level technicians, graduates of the Facultad Obrero Campesina, pre-university students from previous years and others considered by the Provincial Entrance Commission.



It is maintained that, to opt for the degrees of Journalism, International Relations and the six degrees of the University of the Arts (ISA by its Spanish acronym) with special requirements, the applicants will take aptitude tests and will be ranked according to the results of the same.



A recent communication from the MES states that 115, 327 places will be offered for the admission process, distributed in the three study modalities: day course (42,470 courses and 15,000 higher technical studies), meeting course (25,432, plus 26,975 for prioritized organizations), and distance education (5,450).