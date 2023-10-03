Tropical Storm Philippe Approaching the Lesser Antilles





Havana, Oct 2 (ACN) Cuba’s Meteorology Institute alerted on Monday that tropical storm Philippe has maintained its organization and intensity and was located just 25 kilometers east of the island of Barbuda, in the northern Lesser Antilles.



According to advisory No. 10, the storm is moving northeast at 11 kilometers per hour, packing 85 kilometer-per-hour sustained winds and higher gusts.



Philippe is expected to keep moving northeast, making a north-northeast turn on Tuesday and a further twist to the north on Wednesday while slightly increasing speed and intensity.