Cuban President Attends Regional Business Forum in Havana





Havana, Oct 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President attended the opening Monday of a multi-sector regional business forum called “Expo ALADI-Cuba 2023.



ALADI is the Latin American Integration Association (https://www.aladi.org/sitioaladi/ ), organizer of the business round, also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Deputy Premier Jorge Luis Perdomo, as well as by ALADI representative Monica Martinez.



In her opening remarks of the forum, deputy minister for Foreign Trade and Investment, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, welcomed representatives of 368 enterprises from the region, including import and export companies, which-she said—offer an opportunity for local entities to establish commercial links.



ALADI general secretary Sergio Abreu appeared on videoconference to wish the forum success in promoting and expanding trade in the geographical region.



During the business event, running till Wednesday at Havana’s Pabexpo Exhibit Hall, the Cuban President and other officials cancelled a stamp marking Day of Latin American and Caribbean Integration.



The business forum counts on the participation of micro, small and medium companies from 13 ALADI member nations and from other countries of the region which are promoting their goods and services to expand trade relations.