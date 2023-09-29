Partial Home Collapse in Havana Kills One Citizen





Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) One person died in a partial home collapse in the Centro Habana municipality, in this capital city, early on Thursday morning.



The collapse of an intermediate ceiling in the building caused the fatal event, according to official sources.



Local government and political officials flocked to the place to guarantee the protection of other people in the area and to assess the damage, and they also extended condolences to the relatives and friends of the victim.