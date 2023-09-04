Cuba and Dominican Republic to strengthen diplomatic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 4 (ACN) Roberto Alvarez Gil, Dominican Republic foreign minister, and Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuban deputy foreign minister, held official talks today.



Vidal Ferreiro expressed interest in strengthening political and diplomatic relations and in expanding cooperation between the two Caribbean countries.



Alvarez Gil highlighted the opportunity represented by this official visit, his first to the country, which will last until Tuesday, September 5.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website, during his stay, the Dominican diplomat will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out different activities of interest.



Cuba and the Dominican Republic reestablished bilateral relations on April 16, 1998 after the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to this territory.



Both nations are united by historical ties of cooperation, friendship and solidarity.