Cuba marks Women´s organization´s Day





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The decisive contribution of women from Las Tunas to the economic, political and social development of this eastern Cuban province, make them worthy of today, the national headquarters for the 63rd anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women.



The Vicente Garcia Gonzalez Revolution Square, in this city, will be the venue of the central act for the commemorative activities of the organization that in Las Tunas welcomes 91 percent of the female population and bets on accompanying the challenges of the women of these times.



Linked to food production in rural communities, in science and services, the business system, health, teaching, the non-state sector, or from their homes playing the difficult role of caregivers or housewives, they are all "Women in Revolution".



Everything is ready in Las Tunas to celebrate the achievements and challenges of Cuban women who, 63 years after their organization, continue to defend their rights through the new Family Code, the National Program for the Advancement of Women and the Observatory on Gender Equality.