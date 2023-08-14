Casa de las Amiricas calls for its Literary Award 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) Casa de las Americas announced the 64th edition of its Literary Prize, to be held between April 22 and 26, 2024.



According to the cultural institution, unpublished works can compete in novels, essays on artistic-literary themes, theater and literature for children and young people, which must be sent in PDF format digitally.



In the novel, theater and literature for children and young people, only Latin American authors, natural or naturalized, may participate, while for the essay, authors of any other origin may participate with a book on Latin America and the Caribbean.



The works will be signed with a pseudonym and a single prize will be awarded and the works may be sent from October 1, 2023 written in Times New Roman 12, single-spaced, and should not exceed 500 pages.

The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2024 at 12:00 midnight Cuban time.