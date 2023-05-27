Cuban President Meets European Union High Representative





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held talks on Friday at Havana’s Revolution Palace with Josep Borrell, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.



During the meeting, Diaz-Canel and Borrell corroborated the contribution of the European Union-Cuba Political Dialog and Cooperation Agreement, and the maturity of the dialog on diverse topics in a respectful manner and under the principles of reciprocity and equality.



They also exchanged views on the positive results of the Third European Union-Cuba Joint Council held in Havana on Friday.



The huge damage inflicted on EU-Cuba relations by the US blockade and the inclusion on Cuba on the US list of states sponsors of terrorism were also on high on the talks between Borrell and Diaz-Canel.



Borrell arrived in Havana May 24 on an official visit which included, talks with local entrepreneurs, co-presiding over the Third EU-Cuba Joint Council, meeting with local authorities among other activities.