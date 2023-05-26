Cuban FM wishes success to the Joint Council with the EU





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, announced that he will not be present at the Joint Council between his country and the European Union (EU), to be held today in Havana, and expressed his wishes for the success of the meeting.



The Cuban diplomat, who would co-chair this 3rd Council along with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, explained on Twitter that a sudden viral affection forces him to isolate himself responsibly.



Rodriguez Parrilla in his message gave a warm welcome to the also vice president of the European Commission, visiting Havana since Wednesday.



He also expressed gratitude for the EU's demand to put an end to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and the exclusion of the Antillean nation from the unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism.



According to information from the Cuban foreign ministry, during the Joint Council, the status of the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) signed on December 12, 2016 between Cuba and the EU and its member states, which began to be provisionally implemented on November 1, 2017, will be evaluated.



This agreement constitutes since then the regulatory framework of relations, establishing the basis for the development of stable, mutually beneficial and long-term ties, on principles of mutual respect, reciprocity and equality, the statement highlighted.