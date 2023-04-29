All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
29
April Saturday

Cuban President Attends Decoration of Cuban Labor Heroes



Havana, April 28 (ACN) In the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban Workers’ Confederation held a ceremony in Havana to decorate Cuban workers with the Labor Hero Medal.

Eleven workers with outstanding records representing eight unions received the top distinction granted by the labor organization.

Another 20 workers were received other awards acknowledging their contribution to the country.

The award ceremony is part of the agenda of celebrations for International Workers’ Day in Cuba, this May 1st.

The Cuban President was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Cuban Workers Confederation general secretary Ulises Guilarte and the Cuban Women’s Federation leader Teresa Amarrelle.

