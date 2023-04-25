President of Bosnia and Herzegovina on official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Željka Cvijanović, president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, arrived in Cuba on Monday night to complete an official visit, the first one made by a president of that nation located in the Balkan Peninsula.



According to the foreign ministry, during his stay in Cuba, which will last until April 26, Cvijanović will hold meetings with the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and other authorities.



This morning, the Bosnian head of state, accompanied by Angel Villa Hernandez, director general of bilateral affairs of the Cuban foreign ministry, laid a wreath in Parque 13 de Marzo in Havana to pay tribute to Jose Marti, Cuba's National Hero.



Željka Cvijanović's visit to Cuba takes place in the context of the 26th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, to be celebrated on April 29.



Cuba was the first Latin American country to initiate diplomatic relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and both nations maintain a cordial climate of mutual respect, typical of the historical ties of the Bosnian people with Cuba since the times of the former Yugoslavia.



There is also a will to increase economic-commercial exchange and cooperation, as well as to promote potentialities in health and medical services, agriculture, tourism, higher education and biotechnology.