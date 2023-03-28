Cuban deputy foreign minister carries out work program in South Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Elio Rodriguez Perdomo, Cuban deputy foreign minister, co-chaired today in South Africa, with his counterpart Alvin Botes, the 17th meeting of the mechanism of inter-foreign ministerial consultations.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat informed that as part of his work agenda in Pretoria, he also held a meeting with the local minister of international relations and cooperation, Naledi Pandor.



The South African foreign minister reiterated her rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, and expressed her support for the Caribbean nation as it holds the presidency of the Group of 77 plus China.



According to Rodriguez Perdomo, both parties confirmed the very positive state of bilateral exchanges.



Coming from Congo, the Cuban official arrived in Pretoria on March 26, and since then has been carrying out an extensive work program that has included exchanges with local government authorities and members of the South African Communist Party.



Also, in statements to the press media in Pretoria, he expressed Cuba's willingness to continue strengthening relations with that sister nation.



Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 11, 1994 by Presidents Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela, and since then bilateral cooperation has been present in fields such as health services, education, sports, infrastructure development, housing, water and sanitation.