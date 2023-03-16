US and Cuban Teachers Hold Academic Exchange in Havana





Havana, March 15 (ACN) Cuban and US teachers will exchange experiences during a forum to be held March 19-26 during in Havana.



During a press conference on Wednesday, the president of the Cuban Pedagogy Association Gilberto Garcia said this kind of forums started in 1994 when US teachers established relations with their Cuban counterparts to learn about the performance of Education in both countries.



On this occasion, the forum will be attended by 42 US professionals from the universities of Maryland and George Washington, including postgraduate students whose doctorate and masters papers are linked to Cuba.



Meanwhile over 30 Cuban educators from the provinces of Havana, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Matanzas will join the US visitors at the forum.



The forum’s agenda includes working session on US-Cuba relations, improvement of Cuban economy, and the island’s economic program till 2030, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cuban education system.



Other issues on the agenda are: education policies, racial and genre perspectives, teacher training and others. Participants will also tour different Cuban universities, special education centers and the Latin American School of Medicine.



The forum is expected to contribute to strengthen relations of friendship between US and Cuban teachers and promote Cuban reality in the United States.

The academic exchange was not held only under the administration of George W. Bush and later under the COVID-19 pandemic.

