Cuban projects are champions in world forum on ICTs





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) The Cuban projects Joven Club Móvil Ecológico and Cartelera Cultural La Papeleta won the awards of the Forum of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), held in Geneva, Switzerland, according to the Cuban ambassador in that city, Juan Antonio Quintanilla.



In January this year, the Cuban Ministry of Communications (MINCOM) announced that four Cuban works were nominated for the WSIS Project Prizes, which recognize ICT-based initiatives for sustainable development.



In addition to the two final winners, Cuba competed with the projects Mi luz en la montaña (My light in the mountain) of the island’s Joven Club system and Ventanilla única para la inversión extranjera en Cuba (One-stop shop for foreign investment in Cuba) of the University of Computer Sciences.