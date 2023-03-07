Cuba evokes creation of 3rd Front Mario Muñoz Monroy





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) On the 65th anniversary of the creation of the 3rd Front Mario Muñoz Monroy, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighted today the heroism of the guerrilla group, noting that it was one of the mainstays of the triumph of the Revolution.



On Twitter, the head of state said that it was born from the revolutionary conception and the offensive spirit of Fidel Castro Ruz, who on February 27, 1958 had promoted Juan Almeida Bosque (until then a captain) to the rank of commander, with the order to lead that new front of the Rebel Army guerrilla.



Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, on the same social network, recalled the combatants who joined the ranks of the 3rd Eastern Front, created on March 6, 1958 in Puerto Arturo, and which would come to cover 6,000 square kilometers in the mountainous area near the city of Santiago de Cuba.



The commemorative act and military ceremony for the anniversary, held Monday in the area where the group operated, the current municipality of Third Front, was referred to by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who said in a tweet that they paid tribute to the heroes and heroines who served in the "Mario Muñoz Monroy".



After his appointment as commander, Juan Almeida Bosque, with 57 troops, created the Third Front, where more than 200 victorious war actions would take place, and in addition, the local inhabitants would benefit from the foundation of some 52 schools and six hospitals.



Regarding Almeida Bosque's leadership, Army General Raul Castro affirmed that with his proverbial loyalty, efficiency and spirit of sacrifice, he fulfilled the mission of creating the Third Front and subsequently closing the siege of Santiago de Cuba.