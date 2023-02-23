Cuba joins worldwide call against military bases on foreign soil





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Several actions to denounce the presence of foreign military bases will take place today in Guantanamo (easternmost Cuba) on the Day of Action against the enclaves of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



Ana Teresa Napoles Disotuar, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) in the eastern province, told the Cuban News Agency that the date coincides with the 120th anniversary of the signing of the agreement that made official, on February 23, 1903, the illegal U.S. naval base on Guantanamo's territory.



In Caimanera, bordering the Yankee enclave that usurps 117.6 square kilometers of Cuba's national territory, a panel organized by the Municipal University Center and ICAP will be held, in which experiences on the negative impacts of the base on the inhabitants of the marine town will be presented.



The realization of military exercises that affect the tranquility of the people, the impossibility to enjoy the beaches located in Guantanamo Bay and the affectation of fishing, are other of the innumerable problems caused by the presence of the base, she said.



Napoles Disotuar also referred to the participation in the virtual day of denunciation of the foreign military bases, with a " Tweet" starting at 9:00 a.m. today, to demand the return of that portion of land where, against the will of the Cuban people and government, the oldest facility that the United States has outside the country is located.



She pointed out that with this initiative ICAP joins the call of the World Peace Council, which every year promotes the realization of different actions worldwide to express the strong international rejection against military bases on foreign soil.

Currently, the United States has more than 800 military bases in more than 100 countries around the world, 76 of which remain in the Latin American region.