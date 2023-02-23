President of the Cuban parliament received Dominican MPs

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) and the Council of State, exchanged onn Wednesaday with members of the Dominican Republic-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group, who are on a visit to the island, according to the Parliament's Twitter.
During their visit, the Dominican MPs held working meetings with Yanet Hernandez Perez, deputy governor of Havana; they visited the Fidel Castro Ruz study center, and had a dialogue at the National Capitol with deputies Alberto Nuñez Betancourt, Danhiz Diaz Pereira and Julia Dolores Cabrera Reymont.
