New Air Connection will Bring Mexican Tourists to Cuba





Ciego de Avila, Feb 22 (ACN) An initial flight with travel agents and tour operators on board opened an air connection between Mexico’s Monterrey state, Havana and Jardines del Rey keys, off the northern coast of this central province.



The Cuban agency Viajes Cubanacan will be the main host of Mexican vacationers and will jointly work with Mexico’s tour operator Viajes Bojorquez, accompanied by Enjoy Travel Group and Skedio.



The new connection with two weekly flights –Wednesdays and Saturdays- will favor the sun-and-beach destination in this province with the arrival of Mexican tourists at the keys.



Enjoy Travel Group Agency marketing officer Cristina Perez stressed the importance of the new air connection with daily round trips to promote the local destination and Francis Hernandez, with the Vinalez Tour agency of Monterrey said the new route improves connections with the Cuban isles and the access of Mexican families to these tourist destinations.



The Jardines del Rey tourist resort off the northern coast of this central province counts on 26 hotels with over 10 thousand rooms and a wide array of extra-hotel attractions in the natural environment, including trekking, nautical sports and other nature tourist modalities.