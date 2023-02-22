Forest fire in eastern Cuba yet to be put out





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Specialized forces of the Fire Department, Forest Rangers and Agroforestry services keep trying to put out a forest fire since Saturday in Pinares de Mayari, in the province of Holguin, caused by the intense drought of the last five months.



The wildfire broke out in four different places and spread due to strong winds, according to Lieut. Col. Juan Carlos Calderón Torres, chief of the province’s Forest Ranger Corps, who remarked that the massive fire has destroyed over a million acres of pine trees and is threatening the local flora and fauna.



Cuba registered 80 forest fires in January this year, an all-time high for that month.



Another recent large-scale fire did a lot of damage in El Prado, near the Pico Cristal National Park, one of Cuba’s largest coniferous reserves.