Cuba Thanks Iran for Longstanding Stance against US Blockade





Havana, Feb 21 (ACN) The head of Cuba’s Communist Party International Relations Department, Emilio Lozada thanked Iran for its longstanding position against the over-60-year economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Caribbean island nation.



During a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Havana Seyed Mohammad Hadi Sobhani, the Cuban party official stressed the Persian nation’s rejection against the US policy strongly affecting the Cuban people.



Lozada said that the Cuban Communist Party also rejects the unilateral coercive measures imposed by Washington on the Middle East country.



The Cuban official also met on Tuesday with the new ambassador from Azerbaijan to Cuba, Ruslan Novruz Oglu Razaev to address opportunities to strengthen relations between Cuba’s Communist Party and the New Azerbaijan Party.