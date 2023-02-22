No power in central and eastern Cuba, electric company informed





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) The provinces from Cienfuegos to Guantanamo are without power due to a breakdown in the 220 kilovolt lines, the Cuban Electrical Company (UNE by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



On its Facebook profile the entity reported that the service was interrupted due to a breakdown in the lines from Matanzas to Santa Clara and from Matanzas to Cienfuegos.



By midday on Tuesday, the restoration process had already begun and the causes of what happened are being investigated, the company affirmed.



UNE announced that it will continue providing information on the incident at a later date.



Last Saturday, a human error in the operation of the 220,000 volt substation in Matanzas caused a failure in the National Electric System which led to the disconnection of the system in all provinces from Matanzas to Guantanamo.