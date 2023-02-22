Cuba marks International Day of Tourist Guides





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda described tourist guides as professionals who make the work of tourism even more worthwhile.



On the occasion of the International Day of the Tourist Guide, the minister congratulated on Twitter those who perform this function and stressed that they enhance the experiences of visitors in Cuba.



The International Day of the Tour Guide is celebrated on February 21, coinciding with the founding of the World Federation of Professional Tour Guides in 1985.



The profession is considered vital in the tourism sector for promoting the cultural, historical and patrimonial potential of sites of interest in several nations around the world.



In January 2023, Cuba received over 246,000 visitors, which represents a significant increase compared to the 86,424 that entered the country in that month last year.



A recent report by El Economista, an electronic publication linked to the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba, indicated that for the current year, the Ministry of Tourism has proposed to receive 3.5 million foreign visitors.