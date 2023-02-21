Cuban president keeps monitoring the fight against forest fires in eastern región





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) We are constantly monitoring the situation, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, referring to the relentless fight offered by the Cuban Fire Brigade and Forest Rangers against a fire in Pinares de Mayari, in the province of Holguin.



On Twitter, the president commented that the area is affected by an severe drought, as is almost the entire nation.



Diaz-Canel affirmed that the inhabitants of the area have been evacuated and are safe from the smoke and flames.



Comrades from different sectors, among them the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), are fighting hard against the fire, he added in a second message.



Detected in the afternoon of January 26, the fire was caused by the impact of the heavy drought during the last five months and the abundance of organic plant material, which favored the advance of the flames, affecting more than a thousand hectares of forest.