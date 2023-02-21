Cubans Mark 65 Year of Rebel Army’s Radio Rebelde Station





Havana, Feb 20 (ACN) In the presence of Revolution Commander Ramiro Valdes, Cubans kicked off commemorations for February 24 Communications Day and the 65 anniversary of the setting up in the eastern Sierra Maestra mountains of the Rebel Army’s radio station named Radio Rebelde.



A military parade and political ceremony was held at the Rescate de Sanguily Big Unity of Tanks, which was attended by deputy premier Jorge Luis Perdomo and Communications Minister Mayra Arevich, according to the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.



The Revolution Commander stressed that the ceremony also recalled Ernesto Che Guevara, founder of Radio Rebelde radio station, and its first dispatch aired in 1958 from the eastern Cuban mountains.



From that point in time, the Cuban people accessed the truth about the Rebel Army’s struggle against the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship, the Commander noted.



Meanwhile, Arevich described as emotional the ceremony and added that in Cuba communications are at the service of society.



During the ceremony, different soldiers were granted medals acknowledging their services in the armed forces.



