Heterogeneous candidates, Cuban parliament, expression of the people





The fact that Danielys Alvarez Acosta, from rural origin and delegate of the constituency; Dorelys Canivell Canal, journalist; and Julio Emilio Morejon Perez, university student, are candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) is proof of the right of Cubans to be part of the supreme body of state power, without distinctions.



The heterogeneity of the candidacy in Pinar del Rio(westernmost region) - and in the whole country - confirms the democracy of the Cuban social project, because who would have said to me, daughter of farmers, recently elected delegate of the 130th constituency of the Hermanos Barcon Popular Council, mother of two small children, that I would assume this responsibility, said Alvarez Acosta to the Cuban News Agency .



It is a matter of pride to live in a nation in which all sectors are taken into account to represent the people, from our responsibilities and without political campaigns in between, said the woman who is in charge of the organizational sphere in the National Association of Small Farmers in the head municipality.



Each one of us has different scopes of action and therefore, different concerns and criteria on the same subject; and in that diversity lies one of the main strengths of the proposals to the ANPP, detailed Canivell Canal, journalist for the Juventud Rebelde newspaper.



Since the candidacy was approved by the municipal assemblies of the People's Power, we have been touring workplaces, schools, enterprises, cooperatives, communities, mainly to dialogue with the population, he said.



Not to listen to encouraging words, which are very satisfying, but also to get to know the reality and the context in which the people of Pinar del Rio live, because not all places have the same difficulties and concerns, he remarked.



For Julio Emilio, a third year undergraduate student of Foreign Language Education at the University of this province, it is a challenge to represent not only the student body but also the territory of Consolacion de Sur, where he was nominated.



There are five university students throughout the country that make up the candidacy for the Cuban Parliament, all members of the University Student Federation, and that has a high significance for society, said the national president of that organization.



In each place we appreciate that we have many valuable people in the communities, and sometimes we do not "take advantage" of them for the sake of integrated community work or the necessary development in the territories, he said.



And being a deputy will constitute an opportunity for personal growth and a new road to travel in this Cuba of ours, with economic limitations and the will to continue looking ahead for the welfare of its inhabitants, added one of the 27 candidates in the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly for the province of Pinar del Rio.