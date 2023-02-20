Cuba thanks CARICOM solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, reiterated his country's gratitude to the heads of governments of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for their permanent stance against the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



At its recent Summit in Nassau, Bahamas, the situation in Haiti was high in the agenda of the 44th conference of this integrationist community, which agreed to build international alliances in support of peace and stability in the Caribbean country as essential mechanisms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections and also discussed issues related to food and energy security and the provision of funds to tackle climate change and improve health care.



Founded in 1973 in Trinidad and Tobago and made up of 15 full and five associate members, CARICOM promotes economic and trade unity, foreign policy coordination and cooperation in various areas of common interest.