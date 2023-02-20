All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
February Monday

Cuba thanks CARICOM solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, reiterated his country's gratitude to the heads of governments of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for their permanent stance against the U.S. blockade of Cuba.

At its recent Summit in Nassau, Bahamas, the situation in Haiti was high in the agenda of the 44th conference of this integrationist community, which agreed to build international alliances in support of peace and stability in the Caribbean country as essential mechanisms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections and also discussed issues related to food and energy security and the provision of funds to tackle climate change and improve health care.

Founded in 1973 in Trinidad and Tobago and made up of 15 full and five associate members, CARICOM promotes economic and trade unity, foreign policy coordination and cooperation in various areas of common interest.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News