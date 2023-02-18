Cuban central province commits to improved government management





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) The eight candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power for the municipality of Santa Clara analyzed today, with authorities and representatives of the civil society, strategies to optimize the state management in the territory.



The nominees, including Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, arrived in the Azumat logistics branch, an entity dedicated to the material assurance of the sugar sector.



As part of the government action in the territory, Andres Duran Fundora, provincial delegate of the Azcuba Business Group, explained that they are currently involved in three fundamental aspects: the 2023 harvest, sugar cane sowing for the 2024 sugar contest and food production, although at this moment, he said, the first two are significantly behind schedule.



At the same time,Raul Leon Diaz, Azcuba worker in the provincial capital city, thanked on behalf of his colleagues for today's act of democracy and highlighted how in Cuba the people's representatives come to the grassroots to exchange with the most humble workers.



Within the program of presentation and exchange tours in communities, which the candidates to the Cuban parliament undertake until the elections of next March 26, the Santa Clara proposals visited in the previous day sites of interest such as the Research Center for Dance and Theater, the School of Sports Initiation, the Arcoíris recreational complex, the Cardiocentro Hospital and the Leoncio Vidal Park.