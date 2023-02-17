All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Miguel Díaz-Canel visits communities in central Cuba



 SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) In the spirit of relating constantly to people, the candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) from the province of Villa Clara return to local communities to meet with the residents, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is not the exception.

The Cuban leader—nominated on February 5 by his constituency in the city of Santa Clara—starts his visits at the local Dance and Theater Research Center, along with another seven fellow candidates.

As part of this first tour, the candidates intend to talk about sensitive current issues with workers of the cultural sector and city residents.

