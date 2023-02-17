First underwater photography course began in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Arte bajo las olas (Art beneath the waves), the first course of the Ibero-American School of Underwater Photography and Painting, intended to making submerged scenes visible in a creative way and raising awareness about their protection, started in this city.



According to Jesús González, director of the Regional Center for Management of the Underwater Natural and Cultural Heritage (CUBASUB), the trainees will share skills and techniques with a view to accreditation with the international category of Open Sea Diver.



Alfonso Cruz, Spanish underwater painter laureate, said that the course is an opportunity to add young creators to this sector of painting and photography and engage inactive specialists in these practices, considering the importance of showing submerged landscapes to honor the beauty of the seas beyond the artistic component with the help of highly-trained instructors that include researchers, naturalists, painters and archeologists.



Organized by CUBASUB, Universidad de Oriente, the José Joaquín Tejada Art School of this province and the World Underwater Federation, Arte bajo las olas aims to organize workshops in fine arts academies across Ibero-America.