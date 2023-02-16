Cuba urges operating fund to face the effects of climate change





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez asked for the implementation of a fund with the necessary financing to face the losses and damages caused by the effects of climate change.



The Cuban minister referred to the recent alert issued by the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, about the rise in sea levels, which threatens almost 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas, that is, one out of every 10 inhabitants of the planet.



It is urgent to operationalize a fund for losses and damages due to the effects of climate change and provide the necessary financing, tweeted Rodríguez Parrilla.



"Rising sea levels threaten nearly 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas, warns UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Urgent to operationalize fund for losses and damages due to effects of #climatechange and provide necessary funding."



On Tuesday, the UN Secretary-General warned that rising seas threaten lives, communities and entire countries, and urged immediate action to prevent such catastrophes.



Speaking at a ministerial debate of the UN's highest decision-making body on the implications of rising sea levels for international peace and security, Guterres said that if we do not act quickly, the world will face unthinkable consequences.



Sea levels will rise significantly, even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, remarked Guterres, who warned of the risk of an exodus of biblical proportions.