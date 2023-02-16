Cuba and Angola reaffirm willingness to continue strengthening ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuba and Angola reaffirmed on Wednesday the will to continue strengthening bilateral relations, during a meeting between Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, and María Cândida Pereira Teixeira, ambassador of that African nation.



In his Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Minister affirmed that both peoples and governments maintain relations based on historic ties of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation.



Cuba and Angola maintain ties in various strategic sectors, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and promote agreements in education, agriculture and culture.