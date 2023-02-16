Cuba Appreciates Russian Wheat Donation





Havana, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban authorities extended their gratitude to the Russian government for a 25-thousand-ton wheat donation, a gesture affirming the historic bonds of brotherhood and reciprocal support between the two nations.



During the donation hand-in ceremony at Havana’s harbor, deputy minister for Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez acknowledged the value of the donation on behalf of the Cuban government and people and added that the donation will support the production of food for the people amidst the current global food crisis.



The shipment is one more gesture of support by Russia and represents the commitment to strengthen bilateral economic and cooperation relations as evidenced in the meeting last November between Presidents Miguel Diaz-Canel and Vladimir Putin, said the official.



Meanwhile, Russian ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov said that the donation is fruit of his government’s willingness to support Cuba, which faces a complex scenario. Despite the challenges posed by the international situation, the two nations keep strengthening relations based on friendship, solidarity and mutual affection between the two peoples.



The Russian diplomat said both countries are currently boosting cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, agriculture, and industry.