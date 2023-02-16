Cuba and Algeria will increase cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) The 23rd session of the Algeria-Cuba Joint Intergovernmental Commission finished in this city with the signing of seven legal instruments that expand and consolidate economic and trade relations and cooperation between the two countries by the Algerian Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform, Abdelhak Saihi, and senior Cuban officials.



Mr. Saihi, who leads a delegation of Argerian leaders and some 60 businessmen, and Rodrigo Malmierca, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), signed the Cuba-Algeria Bilateral Economic Agenda.



The Algerian representative described as successful their working session, which included a business forum and the design of an action plan by the chambers of commerce of both nations to expand economic and trade relations, as agreed by their respective leaders. He also thanked the warm welcome offered by the Cuban authorities, including President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, among other leaders with whom he also met.



Both parties agreed on the importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission as an instrument to review agreements and projects and promote and encourage trade, investment and cooperation in various areas. Likewise, they agreed to hold the 24th session in Algiers in 2024.