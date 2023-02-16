International meeting of Scientific Journal Editors in October





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) The Institute of Animal Science (ICA) convened the 13th Meeting of Editors of Scientific and Informational Journals, to be held in Havana on October 17 to 21, with the purpose of promoting scientific information as the main channel of communication in various fields of knowledge.



Centered on IT platforms and tools used to edit, design and layout publications, online publishing, and types of access and tools for their effective management, the event will be attended by editors, proofreaders, translators, designers, layout designers, journalists, social communicators, filmmakers, students and people engaged in the edition of scientific and popular science publications.



The participants will also address the access to and positioning in international databases and indexes, editorial policies, the writing of scientific articles, and the presentation of results in related journals, as well as the use of social networks and the Internet to provide scientific information, mass media, capacity building, and the funding of editorial systems, among other topics.