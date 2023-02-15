Diaz-Canel signs condolence book at Syrian embassy





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, signed today at the Syrian embassy the condolence book for the victims of the devastating earthquake that shook the Arab nation last week.



On Twitter, the president informed that he ratified to the Syrian ambassador, Ghassam Obeid, Cuba's friendship and love, as well as the willingness to help in any way possible.



"On behalf of the Cuban people and government I express our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of the sister nation of Syria. We extend it to the families and relatives of the victims of the severe earthquake," Diaz-Canel wrote in the book, according to a tweet from the Presidency.



Obeid thanked the Cuban head of state, and expressed that his presence is a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood that his country greatly appreciates.



In the early morning of last February 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred in Syrian and Türkiye localities, and later strong aftershocks followed.



According to Prensa Latina, as a consequence of the earthquake at least 5,000 Syrians lost their lives and another 7,000 were injured.