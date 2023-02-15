Cuba highlights progress in achieving agreements with Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, stressed today that with the visit to Havana of a government and business delegation from Algeria, the two nations continue materializing recent bilateral agreements.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader affirmed that it was a great pleasure to receive Algeria's minister of health, population and hospital reform, Abdelhak Saihi, who heads the African country's representation to the 23rd Session of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Forum, which will be held on Tuesday.

Diaz-Canel in his message also referred to his official visit to Algeria, from November 16 to 19, 2022, in which several agreements were established that strengthened economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties between the two nations.



As reported by the Cuban Presidency, upon receiving the Algerian delegation at the Palace of the Revolution, the Cuban president affirmed that his visit in the early months of the year demonstrates all the mutual will to advance relations.



He sent warm greetings to President Abdelmajid Tebboune and Algerian Prime Minister Aiman Benabderrahmane, with whom he had exchanges during his stay in Algiers.



Diaz-Canel highlighted the understanding that the main Algerian leaders had of the current situation in Cuba, and underlined the scope and magnitude of the talks, as well as the actions taken in relation to the debt and the energy situation in Cuba, and the agreements reached in other collaboration spheres.



For his part, Abdelhak Saihi said that before leaving Algiers, he received a call from President Tebboune, instructing him to strengthen the activities in Havana, especially those related to the Business Forum.



In that sense, he informed that since Monday morning he began to hold meetings, among them with the Ministers of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca; and of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy; and with Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.



On Tuesday, he added, he has scheduled meetings with the Ministers of Finance and Prices, Meisi Bolaños Weiss, and Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, as well as with the Minister-President of the Central Bank of Cuba, Marta Sabina Wilson.