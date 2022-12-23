Cuban President: We still Have Hard Work Ahead towards a Better Year 2023





Pinar del Rio, Dec 22 (ACN) Cuban President said in western Pinar del Rio province—the hardest hit region by hurricane Ian—that “we still have months of hard work ahead to achieve a better year in 2023.”



The head of state travelled to Pinar del Rio province to follow up on recovery actions to clean the damage inflicted by Ian and noted that despite the difficulties, current efforts will prove that things will now be better than before.



The Cuban President was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Economy Minister Alejandro Gil.



Diaz-Canel visited areas in the La Coloma municipality, where workers are raising homes for 40 families who lost their property under the hurricane.



On the site, Communist Party leader Yamile Ramos said that projects include an upcoming urban project or a local community.



So far, 17 percent of the over 102 thousand homes damaged by hurricane Ian have been repaired, said Pinar del Rio governor Ruben Ramos.



The Cuban President called to step up recovery actions in the first two months of 2023 to advance the repairs of homes, and help the tobacco sector---over 12 thousand tons of tobacco leaf were recovered while more than 1 600 hectares of land have been planted with tobacco.



