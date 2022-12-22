Cuba celebrates work of its educators





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Every year, Cuba’s 10,931 schools and 40 universities commemorate Educator’s Day in honor of the formative work of its teachers and professors and their dedication to prepare the new generations.



Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Minister of Education, congratulated all teachers on what she described as a day of infinite respect and affection.



“In our hands is what the Homeland treasures the most: its children, teenagers and youth, from whom we will reap what we are capable of sowing in them for the sake of the nation’s future,” she stressed. “This date of celebration brings to mind the moment back in 1961 when Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz proclaimed Cuba as an Illiteracy Free Country during a speech at the Revolution Square.



Launched in 1960, the literacy campaign is a major milestone in Cuban history that taught more than 700,000 illiterate adults in the country to read and write.