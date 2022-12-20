Prensa Latina selected as a member of China's journalism network  





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 19 (ACN) The Council of the Belt and Road News Network selected the Havana-based Latin American news agency Prensa Latina (PL) as a member on account of its prestige and international importance.



PL pointed out that the media cooperation mechanism founded in China in 2017 made the announcement through Yu Shoaliang, editor-in-chief of the People's Daily newspaper, who heads the Council.



Its newly gained status will allow PL to take part in the decisions of the board of directors of the News Network, currently made of 218 organizations from 101 nations.



In presenting for the first time its Silk Road Global News Awards, the News Network gave one to PL's correspondent in China, Yolaidy Martínez, who participated in the category of Feature Report with the article Belt and Road, paths that expand from China.



With these awards, the News Network seeks to encourage mutual knowledge among the media of the 149 member nations of the Belt and Road initiative, born in 2013 and intended to become an international mega-platform for cooperation and exchange under the principle of shared profit.



