Cuban President visits victims of oil tank explosion





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel visited this Saturday the Faustino Pérez Hospital in Matanzas, where he took an interest in the state of health and care provided to the people affected by the major fire that occurred in the industrial zone of that city.



According to the Twitter of the Provincial Government in Matanzas, 49 people were received at the Faustino Pérez hospital of that province, of which 1 is reported in critical condition and 9 in serious condition, who are receiving medical attention, including some journalists of the territory who were giving news coverage to what is happening there.



At around 19:00 hours this Friday, due to a storm, lightning struck crude oil storage tank 52 of the Matanzas Supertanker Base causing a fire, which so far has not been controlled.



Information released in the morning magazine, in the early hours of the morning, a second explosion occurred in the place, which complicates the actions carried out by firefighters from several territories of Cuba, who continue the intense work to try to extinguish the fire of great magnitude.



There are also reports of people with serious and life-threatening burns, and some of those affected have been taken to several hospitals in the Cuban capital.