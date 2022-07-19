Cuba and Georgia to Deepen Political Relations





Havana, July 18 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba and the former Soviet republic of Georgia expressed their will to keep diversifying bilateral political dialog, during a meeting of political consultations between both foreign ministries.



Cuba’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver and his Georgian counterpart Lasha Darsalia presided their delegations during the on-line meeting.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban official announced that the two sides decided to further expand cultural, economic, and cooperation relations.



The island’s diplomat thanked Georgia for its historic stance in favor of the Cuba-sponsored resolution submitted every year to the UN General Assembly demanding the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island nation.



On April 18, Cuba and Georgia marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. Cuba was the first country in Latin America to have established links with Georgia after that nation stopped being a soviet republic in 1991.