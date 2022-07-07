Cuba and Congo review state of political relations









HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, reviewed the state of political relations and cooperation between the two nations this Wednesday.



The Cuban foreign minister described in a tweet the meeting as a space that also served to exchange on issues of mutual interest on the international agenda.



"I had a fraternal meeting with the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso. We reviewed the state of political relations and cooperation between the two countries and exchanged on issues of mutual interest on the international agenda."



The head of Cuban diplomacy arrived in Brazzaville, capital of Congo, as part of a tour of several African states, including Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya and Algeria.



Both nations commemorated last May 10 the 58th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with the will to maintain and diversify their links in various spheres, mainly in education.