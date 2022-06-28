Cuba registers 4.0 magnitude quake in southeastern región





SANTIAGO, de CUBA, Cuba, June 28 (ACN) The 4.0 magnitude earthquake that shook this morning localities in the southeastern region of the country, in the provinces of Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba, was described as normal by specialists, as part of the seismogenerating activity that occurs in this part of Cuba.



Enrique Arango, technical vice director of the National Center for Seismological Research ( CENAIS by its Sapanish acronym in Spanish), considered the occurrence of this telluric movement with the natural processes linked to the Oriente fault, the most active one in the archipelago.

At press time, no material or human damages were reported.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, the expert indicated that the epicenter was located in the Baconao sector, 32 kilometers southwest of Caimanera, Guantanamo province, one of the most seismic-generating areas of the eastern region.



Arango pointed out the possibility of smaller magnitude aftershocks, although in seismology no event can be predicted.



According to the official report, the telluric movement was located at coordinates 19.83 degrees north latitude and -75.43 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 33.8 km.



This is the fourth earthquake registered in Cuba during 2022.